Bigg Boss OTT 2: Evicted Contestant Puneet Kumar Said THIS Shocking Thing To Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has already started making waves with its lightning-fast eviction. In a jaw-dropping twist on Sunday, June 18, the reality TV show, hosted by Salman Khan, said goodbye to its first contestant in a mere 12 hours.

The unlucky contestant to bid adieu to the BB House before the show could even get into full gear is none other than comedian extraordinaire Puneet Kumar.

This guy wasted no time getting on the nerves of his fellow housemates with his bizarre antics. He was seen speaking ill about Bigg boss, smeared toothpaste all over his face and poured phenyl on his own head.

PUNEET SAID THIS TO SALMAN KHAN

But wait, there's more! Before stepping foot into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 arena, Puneet gave an interview to The Indian Express where he issued a warning to the one and only Salman Khan himself.

This bold comedian, who happens to be a die-hard fan of the Bollywood superstar, had some advice for Salman: keep headache medicine close by. Why, you ask? Bigg

THE REASON BEHIND HIS STATEMENT

Well, according to Puneet, his hilarious dialogues and genuine irritability would surely push Salman's patience to the limit. He even predicted that Salman would question where the show's makers found someone like him.

Puneet made it clear that he was beyond excited to be part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Unlike other participants who he believed were hiding behind fake personas,

Puneet proudly proclaimed his authenticity stating he couldn't fake his emotions and insisted that everything about him was as real as it gets.