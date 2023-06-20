Akanksha Puri On Participating In Bigg Boss OTT 2: If I want To Mouth Cuss Words I Shall Do So

Akanksha Puri | Pic: Instagram/akanksha8000

Akanksha Puri works in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films and television and OTT shows. She is currently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, which premiered on JioCinema recently. The Free Press Journal caught up with her before she entered the Bigg Boss house. Excerpts:

You are also known as ‘Teekhi Puri’. What do you have to say about it?

I think this tag is all about my personality. And there needs to be some ‘tadka’ in the show. So I’m Teekhi Puri (laughs).

Have you met Salman Khan before?

Yes, I have met him. When I had come as a guest at that time I also met him. This is the first time I’m coming and the contestant. I am very happy; I’ll be meeting sir (Salman) and will be contesting in the show as well. I’m excited as there will be people of all varieties. This show is going to be different with people with differences. Living under the same roof I’m prepared to face everything. But yes, I’m waiting to meet the contestants and then play my game. I have not prepared anything nor have I planned any strategy. People love me as I am and thus I don’t need to make any strategy. I want to keep it real. I’ll be real… I’ll be going far in the show.

What do you prefer, participating, winning or competition?

For a show like this winning hearts is more important. Main sabke dil jeetna chahti hoon. When you come out everyone should love you. I want to leave that mark as people have always loved me for what I am. I want to maintain my personality even while I’m inside the show. About the trophy I don’t know but it will happen.

Do you plan to impress the host as well? Afterall Salman has a production house and you can get an offer from it.

(Laughs) Woh toh hai but working in his production house I can’t say anything.

Who do you think is your biggest competitor inside the Bigg Boss house?

I can’t tell you anything after watching the promos. But once I’m inside the house I will be able to analyse YouTubers that have huge followers and people like them. I think that can be a bit of a challenge for me.

In today’s day and age influencers have gained recognition. What do you have to say especially about being part of this field?

It is good that this social media has opened doors for so many sitting at home. Their growth has no limitations. People are busy with work. You can make your own reels and earn money. It takes a lot of effort and all of them are working hard, hats off to them.

OTT has no censorship thus the audience would love to watch it. So are you prepared to use cuss words?

I don’t think we need to prepare any gaalis as such. In reality shows, you have to be yourself. I will just be real if I want to mouth cuss words I shall do so. It all depends what happens in that moment. The show is not scripted at all. I will not do any nautanki.

People from outside the industry feel this is a luxurious field. Any message from you?

No profession shares any luxury without hard work. All that glitters is not gold. Mehant sab profession main lagti hai. If you work hard only then you will be able to sustain or else you will vanish away.