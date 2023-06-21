Bigg Boss OTT 2 21 June 2023 Highlights | JioCinema

Bigg Boss OTT 2 on June 21, 2023, commenced with an intriguing conversation between Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt, and Jad Hadid. The trio delved into Jad's past, discussing how he endured a period of abandonment by his parents.

Jad revealed that he sustained himself by consuming leftovers discarded by a nearby restaurant. Eventually, his mother returned, discovering his dire circumstances, as she had mistakenly believed he was with his father.

The morning commenced with blaring sirens, awakening all the housemates who joyfully danced to a lively tune. Akanksha Puri orchestrated a delightful surprise by inviting Jad to join them on the dance floor. Amidst the exuberance, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani couldn't help but admire the well-toned bodies of Palak Purswani and Akanksha, acknowledging the tremendous effort they invested in achieving their physiques.

Later, an unexpected incident occurred when Cyrus accidentally broke a glass, and Falaq Naaz rushed to his aid. Meanwhile, Palak confided in Akanksha about her frustrations with Avinash Sachdeva. To their surprise, Avinash appeared at that very moment, initiating a conversation with Akanksha. Palak suspected that he had eavesdropped on their earlier discussion, assuming his sudden arrival was no coincidence.

Bebika and Manisha busied themselves preparing lunch while Cyrus and Pooja engaged in playful banter, humorously employing English words that sounded similar.

