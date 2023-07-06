FIR Filed Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Puneet Superstar In Bhopal - Details Inside

Puneet Superstar, who shot to fame with his stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', has landed himself in a legal soup. An FIR has been lodged against the social media personality after the complainant claimed that his fans had been harassing him online.

Puneet is yet to react to the FIR and put out an official statement about the same.

Puneet was ousted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house within 24 hours of the show's inception on the grounds of "harming himself" and "damage to property".

FIR against Puneet Superstar

As per reports, the complainant, Faizan Ansari, registered a complaint with the Bhopal Police against Puneet.

In the complaint, Ansari stated that it all began after he put out a video questioning Puneet's participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', and called him an "illiterate individual, lacking manners".

Since Ansari's comments on Puneet went viral, the latter has been on the receiving end of a barrage of threats and abusive messages on social media, from people claiming to be associated with Puneet.

In the complaint, Ansari claimed that the threats were "severe" and "brutal".

About Puneet Superstar

Puneet was known for posting funny videos on social media, however, his followers grew up by leaps and bounds after he participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'.

But his stay inside the house was shortlived as he was evicted after he was seen manhandling the cameras and pouring disinfectant liquid on himself.

Recently, there were reports that the social media sensation might return to Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant, but no official update has been shared by the makers yet.