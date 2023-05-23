Archana Gautam REVEALS people used to call her ‘anpadh, gawar’: 'Kehte the ja pehle English sikh ke aa’

Archana Gautam, known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 16, recently shared her journey and the challenges she faced in the entertainment industry.

Archana recently opened up about being judged for her English-speaking skills and the struggles she encountered along the way.

She gained immense recognition during her stint on Bigg Boss 16, where she made it to the show's grand finale, although she narrowly missed out on claiming the ultimate prize.

Currently, the television personality is in South Africa for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, further solidifying her presence in the realm of reality TV.

During the pre-shoot phase, Archana talked to to India Today, shedding light on the obstacles she faced in the early days of her journey, particularly concerning the way she was judged for her proficiency in the English language.

Reflecting on her initial experiences, Archana revealed, "When I stepped into the entertainment industry, I faced numerous challenges related to my English-speaking skills. People would label me as 'anpadh-gawar'. They would suggest I learn English before pursuing my career, implying that my lack of fluency would be an impediment. Kehte the ja jake English sikh ke aa. If I conversed in Hindi while others spoke in English, I would often inquire about the topic of discussion. Unfortunately, I was unfairly judged and sometimes overlooked for roles in favour of someone with better English skills."

She found people judging her 'disheartening' at times

Archana Gautam expressed her disappointment with the practice of judging individuals based on their English-speaking abilities rather than evaluating their talent.

She found it disheartening that a person's worth was often determined by their command of a foreign language.

Furthermore, she spoke openly about the struggles she faced throughout her life, including her reliance on auto-rickshaws for transportation due to not owning a car. Archana's journey has been marked by various challenges, many of which were intensified by societal perceptions regarding her English-speaking skills.

