Photos: Archana Gautam at Mumba Devi temple ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 04, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam is all set to participate in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ahead of her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Archana paid a visit to the famous Mumba Devi temple in the city on Thursday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She draped a traditional Maharashtrian nauvari saree and reached the temple to offer her prayers to the Goddess
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was also seen interacting with the paparazzi who wished her luck for the reality show
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Archana was accompanied by her mother and brother
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Archana was a finalist in Bigg Boss 16 and she was one of the most-talked-about contestants of the season
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She is also a member of Congress and works closely with Priyanka Gandhi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, and the premiere date is yet to be announced
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!