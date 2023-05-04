Photos: Archana Gautam at Mumba Devi temple ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 04, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam is all set to participate in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ahead of her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Archana paid a visit to the famous Mumba Devi temple in the city on Thursday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She draped a traditional Maharashtrian nauvari saree and reached the temple to offer her prayers to the Goddess

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was also seen interacting with the paparazzi who wished her luck for the reality show

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Archana was accompanied by her mother and brother

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Archana was a finalist in Bigg Boss 16 and she was one of the most-talked-about contestants of the season

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She is also a member of Congress and works closely with Priyanka Gandhi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, and the premiere date is yet to be announced

Photo by Varinder Chawla

