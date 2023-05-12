Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, others jet off from Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 12, 2023
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is set to commence soon and this season will once again be hosted by Rohit Shetty. It promises double the thrill and entertainment as the contestant list boasts of some of the most popular names
The contestants of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' left Mumbai on Thursday night to begin the shoot. 'Bigg Boss 16' runner up Shiv Thakare was one of the first ones to be spotted at the Mumbai airport
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Archana Gautam, who was also in 'Bigg Boss 16', will be seen locking horns with Shiv once again in KKK 13
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aishwarya Sharma
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Anjali Anand
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Arjit Taneja
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Anjum Fakih
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Soundous Moufakir
Photo by Varinder Chawla
