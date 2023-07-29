Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 29 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Exposes Elvish Yadav & Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 29, 2023 (Day 42) Weekend Ka Vaar episode starts as housemates wake up to 'Paisa Paisa' Song.

Flirting & Kitchen Drama

Bebika Dhurve discusses Jiya Shankar's jealousy over her interaction with Abhishek. Later, tensions rise in the kitchen when Pooja Bhatt points out the sink's dirt, leading to a heated argument involving multiple housemates.

Team Gossip & Bebika's Cooking Decision

Avinash Sachdev shares his observations with Jiya and Pooja, revealing how Bebika talks against Abhishek's group while acting friendly with them. The topic of Bebika's decision to cook despite Abhishek's objections comes up.

Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Pooja, and Jiya engage in playful banter, teasing Bebika about her feelings for Abhishek. He jokingly asks Bebika to make Kheer for him, and she complies, leading to light-hearted moments.

Salman Khan Addresses Bebika's Behavior

Superstar Salman Khan makes a surprise entry and discusses the importance of respecting elders in Indian culture. He encourages the housemates to share their lowest moments in life.

Salman brings up the Angel VS Devil task fight between Bebika and Manisha. He advises Bebika to avoid disrespecting and hitting others, and he emphasizes the need for accountability.

Salman's Strong Words For Abhishek & Elvish

Salman confronts Abhishek and Elvish about their off-camera conversation, reminding them of the constant surveillance in the Bigg Boss house. He plays a clip exposing their derogatory comments about Bebika.

Salman Khan inquires about Elvish Yadav's followers and reflects on the power and responsibility that comes with a large social media following. He asks if he wants to reduce his fan following?

Elvish Acknowledges His Mistake

Elvish accepts his mistake while Salman raises the question of whether having followers grants them the freedom to act without consequences.

Salman emphasizes that the real Army is the one protecting the border, not those on Twitter defending him.

Emotional Video Call With Elvish's Mother

Salman surprises Elvish by connecting him to his mother via video call. Elvish becomes emotional, hiding his faces assuming that her mother knows it all.

Elvish's mother expresses her hope that he does well in the house, leaving him touched.

Apology Recommended

Salman advises Elvish to apologize for his actions, and the screen goes black.

Bebika's Question - Abhishek's Advice

Bebika questions Pooja and Jiya about their silence during the situation, to which they explain their reasons for not intervening.

Abhishek and Manisha encourage Elvish to apologize to Bebika and accept whatever she has to say.

Pooja's Opinion On Manisha

Pooja shares her perspective, believing that the situation wouldn't have gone worse if not for Manisha's involvement, and refers to her as a narcissist.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 29, 2023 Weekend Ka Vaar episode ends!