 Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 30 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan To Face HUGE Hurdles In His Race To Finale
Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 30 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan To Face HUGE Hurdles In His Race To Finale
Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 30 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan To Face HUGE Hurdles In His Race To Finale

Suryaprakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 30, 2023 (Day 44) Weekend Ka Vaar episode begins with Salman Khan greeting the audience & the contestants telling them that they will have a blast & dance since only two weekes are remaining for the highly-anticipated grand finale.

He welcomes popular rapper Emiway Bantai on the stage.

Emiway Bantai Rocks The Stage

Emiway Bantai performs his hit songs, impressing the housemates and audience. He shares Mumbai slangs with Manisha, and praises Abhishek's rapping skills.

Task To Dedicate Songs

Housemates dedicate songs to each other; Pooja dedicates 'Bhaag Bhaag Sher Aaya' to Bebika, who responds with 'Khud Ko Kya Samajta Hai' for Abhishek.

Abhishek humorously dedicates 'Mai Khiladi Tu Anadi' to Elvish himself, while Manisha receives 'Tareefan' from him.

Jad & Manisha's Playful Exchange

Manisha chooses 'Tum To There Pardesi' song for Jad, who playfully dedicates 'Humpty Dumpty' to her, teasing her about expectations.

Thorns for the Race to Finale

Housemates choose thorns for each other; Elvish becomes Jiya's thorn, Manisha chooses Bebika, and Abhishek becomes a thorn in Pooja's way.

Abhishek confidently handles the revelation that most contestants aim to make his journey hard.

Tensions & Apologies

The atmosphere gets tense as the race to the finale intensifies. Pooja apologizes to Bebika, encouraging her to move on from past incidents.

Updating...

article-image

