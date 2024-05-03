Kylie Jenner On Having A Third Child With Beau Timothee Chalamet: 'I Believe Things Are Written For Us'

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet |

Kylie Jenner is always in news for her professional and personal life. The businesswoman has launched Kylie Cosmetics in India. She also recently featured as a cover girl for a famous magazine, in which she revealed about her future family plans.

The beauty has two kids Stormi Webster and Aire Webster which she is raising with ex Travis Scott. Now as per reports, Kylie is dating Timothee Chalamet, and fans wanted to know if the two are planning to start a family together. To which she stated, "I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it's gonna happen. But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions."

Furthermore, she spoke about motherhood and how her life changed after becoming a mother. Kylie expressed, "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Read Also Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Dramatic Pink Hair Makeover In New Video (WATCH)

She is twenty five, and one of the youngest mother, to which she says, "As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities.

Fans are super excited to see her and Timothee together, and if all plans well, we might get the good news soon!