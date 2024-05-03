Anushka Sharma Carries ₹2.33 Lakh Mini Black Bag As She Celebrates 36th Birthday With Virat Kohli in Bengaluru

Actor Anushka Sharma had a fun birthday celebration with her husband Virat Kohli and some of his close friends from the 'RCB' squad in Bengaluru.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis took to Instagram Story and shared a picture from Anushka's intimate 36th birthday celebration.

The picture shows Virat holding Anushka close as they bonded together over dinner with Faf du Plessis, Glen Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman. "Great night spent with good people," Faf captioned the image. Maxwell reposted the same image.

There's also another image from Anushka's birthday which has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Shared by renowned chef Manu Chandra, the picture shows Anushka and Virat sharing smiles as they pose with the group.

"Shiny happy people + good food = joy. Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday @anushkasharma," Chef Manu Chandra wrote in the caption.

Earlier on Friday, Virat shared the cover of a customised food menu that read 'Celebrating Anushka' with Lupa written under it.

He also gave a shoutout to chef Manu Chandra, who hosted the couple at his restaurant Lupa in Bengaluru.

Virat wrote in the caption, "Thank you @manuchandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives." On Anushka's birthday on May 1, Virat took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures of himself and Anushka from their vacation.

He captioned his post, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much (three hearts emojis)."

In one of the images, Virat and Anushka were seen sitting by the lake side.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay was born on February 15, 2024.

Announcing the birth of their son, the couple in a joint statement said, "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!"