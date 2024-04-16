 Anushka Sharma Returns To India, Reveals Newborn Son Akaay Kohli's Face To Paps
Anushka and Virat welcomed their son Akaay on February 15 this year in London

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who had been MIA ever since she gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, seems to have finally returned to India to support her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the ongoing Indian Premiere League tournament. And as she returned, she also revealed her son Akaay's face to the paps, leaving them overjoyed.

However, there's a catch. While Anushka showed her baby's face to the paparazzi, she requested them to not click photos of him and even her firstborn, Vamika.

Renowned paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle to share the news that the actress was back in India with her kids. He also revealed that the Anushka promised them a party very soon.

"Anushka Sharma gave an exclusive sneak peek of the baby to the paps at the airport and also promised to meet soon for a get together. She will pose herself but not when the kids are around," Bhayani's post read.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their son Akaay on February 15 this year in London. While the couple never officially announced their second pregnancy, they penned a note to inform their fans of their baby boy's arrival.

The couple's first child, daughter Vamika, was born in January 2021, and the parents have refrained from revealing her face to the media too. In fact, when a couple of pictures of the toddler were leaked online, Anushka had slammed media portals and photographers for clicking photos of her child.

If reports are to be believed, Anushka and Virat are also planning to shift base to London permanently for their children to grow up away from the spotlight.

