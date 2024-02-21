Anushka Sharma Enjoys ₹306 Crore Net Worth; Check Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actress

By: Sachin T | February 21, 2024
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy. In a joint statement, Anushka and Virat Kohli said that the welcomed their son on Feb 15 and named him Akaay
Anushka married Virat in 2017 when she was at the peak of her career. She gave birth to their daughter Vamika in 2021 and the actress has managed to perfectly strike a balance between her personal and professional life
Anushka, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, reportedly enjoys a net worth of Rs 306 crore
Anushka and Virat combined net worth is around Rs 1359 crore, according to a report in Moneymint. Anushka owns only 22.5 per cent of the total assets
At present, Anushka's acting fee is said to be between Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore
The actress owns a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's posh area Worli which costs nearly Rs 35 crore
The couple also owns a bungalow in Gurugram’s DLF-Phase 1 that costs a whopping Rs 80 crore
Anushka's annual earnings have also seen a rise as she endorses leading brands like Puma and Livspace among others
The actress reportedly charges around Rs 95 lakh for each promotional post on Instagram
Anushka was the co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Filmz, under which she produced several films and web series, including NH10 and Paatal Lok
Virat and Anushka recently rented an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 2.7 lakh per month
The actress lives a luxurious life and owns several swanky cars
She owns a Land Rover Vogue SE which is worth nearly Rs 2.3 crore
The Chakda Xpress actress launched her clothing brand Nush in 2017 and in 2024, its market value is said to be around Rs 65 crore
Thanks For Reading!