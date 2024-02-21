Anushka Sharma Enjoys ₹306 Crore Net Worth; Check Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actress

By: Sachin T | February 21, 2024

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy. In a joint statement, Anushka and Virat Kohli said that the welcomed their son on Feb 15 and named him Akaay

Anushka married Virat in 2017 when she was at the peak of her career. She gave birth to their daughter Vamika in 2021 and the actress has managed to perfectly strike a balance between her personal and professional life

Anushka, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, reportedly enjoys a net worth of Rs 306 crore

Anushka and Virat combined net worth is around Rs 1359 crore, according to a report in Moneymint. Anushka owns only 22.5 per cent of the total assets

At present, Anushka's acting fee is said to be between Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore

The actress owns a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's posh area Worli which costs nearly Rs 35 crore

The couple also owns a bungalow in Gurugram’s DLF-Phase 1 that costs a whopping Rs 80 crore

Anushka's annual earnings have also seen a rise as she endorses leading brands like Puma and Livspace among others

The actress reportedly charges around Rs 95 lakh for each promotional post on Instagram

Anushka was the co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Filmz, under which she produced several films and web series, including NH10 and Paatal Lok

Virat and Anushka recently rented an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 2.7 lakh per month

The actress lives a luxurious life and owns several swanky cars

She owns a Land Rover Vogue SE which is worth nearly Rs 2.3 crore

The Chakda Xpress actress launched her clothing brand Nush in 2017 and in 2024, its market value is said to be around Rs 65 crore

Thanks For Reading!

Deepika Padukone's Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actress
Find out More