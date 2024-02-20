Deepika Padukone's Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actress

By: Sachin T | February 20, 2024
Deepika Padukone is a Bollywood actress, who dons several hats.
Photo Via Instagram
According to the latest media reports, Deepika Padukone's net worth is ₹500 crore.
Deepika Padukone charges ₹12-15 crore for a film and ₹8 crore for brand endorsements.
Deepika Padukone co-owns the skincare brand 82°E, and a production house, named Ka Productions.
Deepika Padukone also has invested in several startups like BluSmart, Supertails, Blue Tokai, and Bellatrix Aerospace, as per GQ's report.
Deepika Padukone owns a 4BHK flat in Prabhadevi with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, which is valued at ₹16 crore, as reported by Lifestyle Asia.
Deepika Padukone also owns a lavish 5-BHK apartment in Worli worth ₹40 crore with Ranveer Singh.
According to Forbes, Deepika Padukone primary source of income is through endorsements that includes top brands like Louis Vuitton, Pottery Barn, Dyson, Cartier, Levi’s, Adidas, Axis Bank, Tissot, Oppo, Chopard, Tanishq, Asian Paints, among others.
Deepika Padukone also own a 5BHK ground-plus-first floor bunglow in Alibaug with Ranveer Singh which is worth bungalow Rs 22 crore.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also have a home in Bandra worth ₹119 crore, which is situated next to Shah Rukh’s home, Mannat, in Bandra, Mumbai.
