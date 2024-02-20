Ankita Lokhande's Photos In White Chikankari Saree Are Too Captivating To Miss

By: Sachin T | February 20, 2024
Actress and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande shared a series of stunning pictures in white chikankari saree
The actress opted for Prémya by Manishii creation and once again proved that she is a style icon
Ankita embraced the sheer chikankari saree in full glory and paired it with a full-sleeves blouse featuring a plunging neckline
The Pavitra Rishta actress opted for dramatic makeup and pink lipstick
She completed her traditional look with a maroon neckpiece and a matching finger ring
Ankita also flaunted her soft wavy curls in the pictures
"A white saree flows like a river, carrying my emotions gracefully," Ankita captioned her Instagram post
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in the film Veer Savarkar with Randeep Hooda
