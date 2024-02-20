Rituraj Singh Dies At 59: 7 Best TV Shows & Films Of The Actor

By: Sachin T | February 20, 2024
Veteran actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of 59 after suffering a cardiac arrest
The actor was reportedly being treated for ailments related to pancreas for the past few days, and that is why, he had also been absent from the show Anupamaa
Due to health-related issues, the actor was missing from Anupamaa after appearing in the initial episodes. Besides Anupamaa, take a look at some of the best shows and films of Singh:
Singh played the role of Varun Dhawan's father in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt
In one of the most popular TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Singh played the role of Purushottam Puru Ajmera, who was Suhasini's brother and Ila's father
In Diya Aur Baati Hum, Singh played Mahendra Singh, the Kabaddi coach of lead character Sooraj and his team
During the initial years of his acting career, Singh starred in the 1993 show Banegi Apni Baat alongside Irrfan Khan, Kalpana Iyer and R Madhavan among others
In 2000, he featured in Ektaa Kapoor's hit TV show Ekta Kapoor. He essayed the role of lead actress Gautami Kapoor's brother
Singh played the role of Balwant Singh Choudhary in Laado 2 – Veerpur Ki Mardani
