Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar? Know About The Dangal Actress Who Died At 19

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 17, 2024
On Saturday, Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19.
Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.
The reason of Suhani Bhatnagar's is said to be fluid accumulation throughout her body.
Suhani Bhatnagar fractured her leg some time ago and the medications took a side effect on her body.
Suhani Bhatnagar was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for quite some time for treatment.
Suhani Bhatnagar has also worked in several television advertisements.
Suhani Bhatnagar took a break from acting to focus on her studies.
Earlier, Suhani Bhatnagar stated that she would return to acting after finishing her education.
