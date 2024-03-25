Anushka Sharma Shares FIRST Post On Instagram Over A Month After Son Akaay's Birth

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma returned to social media on Monday over a month after son Akaay's birth. The actress' last post on her Instagram handle was the announcement of the birth of her son with former Team India skipper Virat Kohli on February 20, post which, she completely vanished from the photo sharing platform.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle on Monday to wish her fans a happy Holi. She shared a clip on her Instagram stories which showed the words 'Happy Holi' written along with an array of colours.

Anushka's last post on Instagram was on February 20, when she announced the birth of her second-born. "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & vamika's little brother into this world!," the statement read.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time," the note added.

Anushka delivered her child in the UK and it was just a couple of days before the Indian Premiere League that Virat Kohli returned to India, while the actress continues to stay there.

Reports recently claimed that the actress might fly down to India to support her husband during his matches from the stands. Several reports also speculated that Anushka and Virat might permanently shift base to UK after the IPL.

However, both Anushka and Virat have chosen to remain tight-lipped about the reports.