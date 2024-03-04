Priyanka Chopra To Anushka-Virat, Celebs Who Skipped Anant-Radhika's Jamnagar Bash

By: Sachin T | March 04, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood as well as international celebs, politicians, businessmen and sports personalities graced the bash in Jamnagar. However, a lot of big names from Bollywood skipped the event due to various reasons
Global star Priyanka Chopra gave the event a miss. The actress' mother, Madhu Chopra, who was seen at Jamnagar airport, was asked about the reason behind her absence. She said, "She will make up for it, don’t worry"
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is usually present at Ambani events, did not attend Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash
Actress Kangana Ranaut, who praised Anant Ambani just a day before the festivities kickstarted, did not attend the bash in Jamnagar
Actress Kriti Sanon, who will next be seen in Do Patti, is currently vacationing with her friends in Gulmarg
Actor Ayushmann Khuurrana is currently in Goa. On Sunday, he shared several pictures in which he is seen chilling in pool. Soon after he shared the post, fans asked him why he skipped the Ambani event in the comments section
Looks like actor Kartik Aaryan skipped the event due to his prior work commitments. On Sunday, Kartik shared a picture from the shoot of one of his projects on Instagram
Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is enjoying the success of Fighter, also gave the Ambani event a miss
Actress Bhumi Pednekar's BFFs like Orry, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others were present at the event. However, Bhumi gave the bash a miss
Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple also skipped the Ambani event
Members of the Deol family, including veteran actor Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, were also missing from the event
Veteran actress Rekha, who usually attends the events hosted by Ambanis, was not present at Anant and Radhika's bash
Thanks For Reading!