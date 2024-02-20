Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Welcome Second Baby After Vamika, Name Him 'Akaay'

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma revealed that she welcomed her second child, a boy with cricketer Virat Kohli on February 15, 2024. The couple also shared that they have named their newborn 'Akaay.'

Sharing an official statement, Anushka and Virat wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/зh & Vamika's little. brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka"

Check it out:

Rumours about Anushka and Virat expecting their second child have been circulating for a while, but the couple never confirmed. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress was often spotted hidding her baby bump in public.

The couple welcomed their first child, Vamika on January 11, 2021. After the birth of Vamika in January, the couple appealed to the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their daughter.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen next in Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It is slated to release on Netflix.