 Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Welcome Second Baby After Vamika, Name Him 'Akaay'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Welcome Second Baby After Vamika, Name Him 'Akaay'

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Welcome Second Baby After Vamika, Name Him 'Akaay'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby boy on February 15, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
article-image

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma revealed that she welcomed her second child, a boy with cricketer Virat Kohli on February 15, 2024. The couple also shared that they have named their newborn 'Akaay.'

Sharing an official statement, Anushka and Virat wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/зh & Vamika's little. brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka"

Check it out:

Read Also
Anushka Sharma To Welcome 2nd Child With Virat Kohli In London? Harsh Goenka's Cryptic Post Suggests...
article-image

Rumours about Anushka and Virat expecting their second child have been circulating for a while, but the couple never confirmed. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress was often spotted hidding her baby bump in public.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya...
article-image

The couple welcomed their first child, Vamika on January 11, 2021. After the birth of Vamika in January, the couple appealed to the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their daughter.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years.

Read Also
'My Numero Uno': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Twin In Black At 6th Wedding Anniversary Party (PHOTOS)
article-image

On the work front, Anushka will be seen next in Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It is slated to release on Netflix.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Welcome Second Baby After Vamika, Name Him 'Akaay'

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Welcome Second Baby After Vamika, Name Him 'Akaay'

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji Twin In Black; Nayanthara, Bobby Deol...

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji Twin In Black; Nayanthara, Bobby Deol...

Divya Agarwal Marries Apurva Padgaonkar, Newlyweds Twin In Purple As They Share FIRST Official...

Divya Agarwal Marries Apurva Padgaonkar, Newlyweds Twin In Purple As They Share FIRST Official...

Deepika Padukone's Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actress

Deepika Padukone's Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actress

Trisha Krishnan REACTS To Ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju's 'Disgusting' Comments On Her: 'Severe Action...

Trisha Krishnan REACTS To Ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju's 'Disgusting' Comments On Her: 'Severe Action...