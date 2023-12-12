'My Numero Uno': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Twin In Black At 6th Wedding Anniversary Party (PHOTOS)

Leading Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Team India cricketer Virat Kohli are on of the most loved couples in the tinsel town, and on Monday, they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with an intimate bash. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy affair on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy.

On Tuesday morning, Anushka took to her social media handle to share an adorable picture from the anniversary party, with the cutest caption. In the photo, the couple can be seen twinning in black, and both of them flashed their brightest smile at the camera.

"Day filled with love and friends and family ❤️ got too late to post for the gram? 6+♾️ of ❤️ with my numero," Anushka captioned the post.

Kohli too took to his Instagram handle to drop a loved up photo, in which Anushka can be seen hugging him. He captioned his post with heart and infinity emoticons.

For the past few months, rumours have been rife that Anushka and Kohli are expecting their second child together. The couple has a daughter named Vamika, who was born to them in January 2021. They have, however, decided to not reveal her face to the world as of yet, and are often seen requesting paparazzi and fans to not click her photos.

As for the pregnancy rumours, the couple has neither accepted nor denied them. In fact, Anushka was seen supporting Kohli from the stands at all the crucial matches during the World Cup 2023, but she maintained a low profile otherwise.

The actress has also been spotted wearing loose, oversized clothing of late, and it has only fuelled the pregnancy rumours. Not just that, but netizens also claim to have spotted a baby bump on several occasions, but Anushka and Kohli are yet to make an official announcement about the same.