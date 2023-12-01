Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted Holidaying In London With Daughter Vamika; Video Goes Viral

Visuals of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli enjoying a holiday with daughter Vamika in London have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. A fan shared a picture with Virat on Instagram and within no time, it went viral.

Another video surfaced online in which Virat and Anushka Sharma are seen sporting winter wear. Their daughter can be seen in her stroller. While Virat posed for selfies with fans, Anushka was seen looking after Vamika.

"Met @virat.kohli today, it was great honour and lucky to spent great time with him. It was an absolute delight surprise and happy to meet King with his family @anushkasharma. Thanks for unforgettable day," the fan wrote along with his post.

On November 20, Anushka and Virat returned to Mumbai with their daughter after the Indian cricket team lost to Australia in the ICC World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The couple were spotted at the private airport in Kalina, Mumbai.

Virat and Anushka are one of the most loved celebrity couples. According to several media reports, they are rumoured to be expecting their second child together. A couple of months back, it was reported by Hindustan Times that Anushka is pregnant. While the couple has not officially announced the good news, several reports claimed that the actress is already in her second trimester.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021. They named their little one Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the film Chakda Xpress which is all set to release on Netflix. The official release date of the film has not been announced yet. According to reports, the film is currently in the post-production stage. It is based on the life and times of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.