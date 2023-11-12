Anushka Sharma Hides Baby Bump With Dupatta As She Arrives With Virat Kohli At Team India's Diwali Party In Bengaluru (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, at Team India's Diwali bash in Bengaluru on Saturday (November 11). The couple, expecting their second child together, made a stylish appearance at the party and several pictures and videos of them are currently doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Virat Kohli grabbed attention in a green embellished kurta paired with black pants. On the other hand, the Sui Dhaaga actress wore a pink suit, enhanced her appearance with an open hairstyle, glamorous makeup, and elegant earrings. One of the now viral videos also shows her trying to hide her baby bump with her dupatta, adding fuel to speculations surrounding her pregnancy.

Take a look at Anushka and Virat's videos here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating Diwali. pic.twitter.com/7DePsMlhBs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 11, 2023

Anushka reached Bengaluru on November 6 to support Virat ahead of the India vs Netherlands match of the Cricket World Cup on Diwali, November 12, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat and Anushka are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The actress always turns cheerleader for her husband and joined him at the stadium for matches.

According to several media reports, they are rumoured to be expecting their second child together. A couple of weeks back, it was reported by Hindustan Times that Anushka is pregnant. While the couple has not officially announced the good news, several reports claimed that the actress is already in her second trimester.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021. They named their little one Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the film Chakda Xpress which is all set to release on Netflix. The official release date of the film has not been announced yet. According to reports, the film is currently in the post-production stage. It is based on the life and times of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

