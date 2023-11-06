IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Grooves To A Song From Anushka Sharma's Movie While Fielding (WATCH)

Virat Kohli. | Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli arguably had a day to remember as the Men in Blue steamrolled South Africa in the 2023 World Cup clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After equaling Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most ODI centuries, Kohli was spotted grooving to a song from Anushka Sharma's film 'Band Baaja Baraat' while fielding.

The 34-year-old has been spotted dancing on the field on numerous occasions during the 2023 World Cup and notably danced to the song 'My Name is Lakhan' at the Wankhede Stadium too. With the Proteas struggling against Team India's relentless bowling unit, Kohli was enjoying himself full throttle.

Below is the video of Virat Kohli grooving:

Kohli, for whom it was the 35th birthday on Sunday, was at his supreme best with his best on a tricky surface at the Eden Gardens. The right-hander got to his 49th ODI ton in the 48th over of the innings, equaling Tendulkar's record. The game against the Netherlands next Sunday could see the former captain score his 50th ton.

"I will never be as good as him" - Virat Kohli's ultimate respect for Sachin Tendulkar

During the post-match presentation, Kohli said plenty of emotions had kicked in on equaling the world record, but declared he would never be as good as his hero 'Sachin Tendulkar'. He stated:

"It's quite special. It's all too much to take for me right now. To equal my hero's record, it's quite special for me. I grew up watching him bat and he's perfection when it comes to batting. I will never be as good as him. He is always going to be my hero whatever happens. It has been an emotional journey for me. I know from where I have come and to stand here and receive that appreciation from him, it means a lot to me."

Team India will maintain the top spot going into the semi-finals.

