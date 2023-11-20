VIDEO: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Return To Mumbai With Vamika After India Loses World Cup Final

On November 20, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai with their daughter Vamika after the Indian cricket team lost to Australia in the ICC World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The couple were spotted at the private airport in Kalina, Mumbai.

In the video, Virat is seen wearing a grey oversized T-shirt and denim jeans, Anushka, on the other hand, wore a salwar suit as she made her way to the car. The actress was also seen hugging her parents Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma as she bid adieu to them at the airport.

On Sunday, a photo went viral in which Virat is seen hugging Anushka after India lost at the Narendra Modi stadium in the World Cup 2023 final. In it, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress was seen consoling her husband.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child after Vamika. The duo has not yet made an official announcement yet, but, the actress has been often seen hiding her baby bump on several occasions.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a hush-hush affair in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. Their wedding took place among close family and friends. The duo got married after dating each other for almost four years. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika.

