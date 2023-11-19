 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Get Emotional After Team India's Heartbreaking Defeat
After a nailbiting World Cup final between India and Australia, the latter handed over a heartbreaking defeat to the former at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. And just like the millions of Indians who shed a tear, actresses Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, and the other family members of the cricketers too were seen getting emotional in the stands.

And along with them, Anushka too was seen getting emotional in the stands, while Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh was visibly teary-eyed. KL Rahul's wife, actress Athiya Shetty too made no efforts to hide her disappointment.

