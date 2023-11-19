IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts As He Helps Asha Bhosle Discard Her Trash During Match

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made sure to witness the high-voltage clash between India and Australia at the World Cup 2023 finals along with his entire family. While the stadium erupted as the Pathaan actor made an entry, it was his gesture towards legendary singer Asha Bhosle that won the hearts of netizens.

SRK was seen enjoying the match in the company of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Asha Bhosle in the stands. He was seen engaging in a conversation with the veteran singer, and it was then that he helped her to dispose her trash during the match.

A video of the gesture is now going viral on the internet in which SRK can be seen collecting the used cup and saucer from Asha Bhosle and helping her by disposing it off.

This is Why He is The Most Humble Superstar Ever ❤️



Look Shah Rukh Khan Giving Respect to Asha Bhosale Ji ❤️



Ek hi to Dil hai SRK , Kitani Baar Jitoge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5bD8WB7GHx — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrk) November 19, 2023

"He prove that why he's so Humble Actor," a user tweeted, while another wrote, "Ek hi to Dil hai SRK, Kitani Baar Jitoge."Mit

Shah Rukh was seen enjoying the match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with his full family in attendance. Wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana and Abram were seen cheering for Team India along with the superstar as Indian pacers destroyed the Australian top order.

The entire Khandaan erupted with joy as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Australian batters David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith.

Not just SRK, but the Narendra Modi stadium hosted a slew of other celebs too on Sunday, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shanaya Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty cheered and hooted for their respective husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, from the stands.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)