IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Netizens React As Jay Shah Spotted Sitting Between Shah Rukh Khan & Wife Gauri At Modi Stadium; WATCH

Netizens React As Jay Shah Spotted Sitting Between Shah Rukh Khan & Wife Gauri At Modi Stadium | Twitter

Ahmedabad: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary and President of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Jay Shah was seen sitting between Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday. Jay Shah is being trolled on social media as he was spotted sitting between SRK and his wife.

Very happy to see this man oh I'm not talking about Shahrukh Khan but the man sitting behind him Jay Shah on silent mode is very happy to see this. Bid crowd on a silence mode ... Australia 👍 #INDvsAUSfinal #BCCI #CWC2023Final #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/iueEPg0mmI — Zoologist (@EqualityPriorty) November 19, 2023

The netizens are sharing screenshots of Jay Shah

The netizens are sharing screenshots of Jay Shah while sitting in between SRK and his wife Gauri Khan. On of the users said, "Shahrukh khan showing class while Jay Shah showing arrogance." Another user said, "Jay Shah sitting in between Shahrukh and Gauri. Perfect example of him poking his nose and trying to micromanage everything everywhere".

Jay Shah sitting in between Shahrukh and Gauri. Perfect example of him poking his nose and trying to micromanage everything everywhere. #INDvsAUSfinal #jayshah #ShahRuhKhan #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/Ydh6rgI2e4 — Vivek Yadav (@Vivek67320134) November 19, 2023

Netizens react

The users are sharing the screenshots and saying that he should have not sat in between the Bollywood actor and his wife, rather he should have taken a seat beside them. One of the users also said, "Very happy to see this man oh I'm not talking about Shahrukh Khan but the man sitting behind him Jay Shah on silent mode is very happy to see this. Bid crowd on a silence mode...Australia."

'Why was Jay Shah sitting in between Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan in Ahmedabad?'

Another user said, "Why was Jay Shah sitting in between Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan in Ahmedabad? Is this the Indian soap-opera version of the Princess Diana turning her cheek away from the Prince Charles' kiss in Jaipur in 1992? PS: Those who don't get sarcasm, please stay away."

Why was Jay Shah sitting in between Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan in Ahmedabad?



Is this the Indian soap-opera version of the Princess Diana turning her cheek away from the Prince Charles' kiss in Jaipur in 1992?



PS: Those who don't get sarcasm, please stay away.#INDvsAUSFinal — Vijay A (@VAAChandran) November 19, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's gesture towards legendary singer Asha Bhosle

Earlier, a video of Shah Rukh Khan's gesture towards legendary singer Asha Bhosle from inside the stadium was winning hearts on the internet. It was seen in the video that Shah Rukh Khan helped the singer to rid of her trash in the stadium during the India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The internet users were sharing the video on the internet and praising the Badshah of Bollywood.

Shahrukh khan showing class while Jay Shah showing arrogance. pic.twitter.com/W7vr0ZbD6r — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) November 19, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)