IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's Celebration After Shami, Bumrah Take Wickets Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen enjoying the epic clash between India and Australia at the World Cup 2023 finals at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The actor cheered with full fervour as the Indian pacers made the Australian top order crumble during the nailbiting match.

As Mohammed Shami picked the first wicket and sent David Warner out after scoring just 7 runs, SRK was seen cheering and pumping his fist in the air.

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction after Shami's wicket. pic.twitter.com/tY3ZwaqALG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

As Jasprit Bumrah picked the second wicket of in-form batsman Mitchell Marsh, SRK was seen giving a high-five to an ecstatic Suhana as the entire stadium erupted with joy.

Not just SRK, but Ranveer Singh too was seen going all out in expressing his joy and excitement over the wickets. The actor was seen yelling and pumping his fist into the air as the Indian pacers sent Australian batters back to the pavilion.

bowlers se zyada excited virat rehta hai, true

Par aaj ek aur shaqs hai😭😭 #RanveerSingh #WC2023

pic.twitter.com/m2Gwe3p6p6 — t i s h (@dramaxcams) November 19, 2023

One more wicket and Ranveer Singh will be falling from the tier pic.twitter.com/tKToYMxJDL — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 19, 2023

India posted a target of 271 on the scoreboard after some struggle against the lethal bowling by Austalian bowlers. While Rohit Sharma fell just three runs short of a spectacular half century, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India put up a respectable score with their respective 54 and 66 runs.

Meanwhile, the final match turned out to be a star-studded affair with a slew of celebs queueing up at the Narendra Modi stadium to witness India lock horns with Australia live. SRK was accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and kids, Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

Ranveer Singh witnessed the match with wife Deepika Padukone, her father Prakash Padukone, sister Anisha, and other members of the family.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhur Bhandarkar, Asha Bhosle, Shanaya Kapoor, and others were also seen enjoying the final clash.

Actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty cheered for their respective husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, from the stands, along with the family members of other cricketers.

