IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Ranveer Singh Asks Spectators To Calm Down & Keep Faith As Indian Batters Tumble (WATCH)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was seen asking fans to calm down and keep faith as Team India batsmen struggled to score runs against the lethal attack by Australian bowlers. The nailbiting India vs Australia World Cup final was held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday and Indian batters scored a respectable 240 runs after much struggle.

Ranveer Singh 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/4v1d8m2ifm — Talk Before Wicket (@TalkB4Wicket) November 19, 2023

Celebs queued up at the Narendra Modi stadium to witness the high-octane clash between India and Australia. Ranveer was seen watching the match with Deepika Padukone, her father Prakash Padukone, sister Anisha, and other members of their family.

Throughout the first innings, the 83 actor was seen cheering enthusiastically for Team India from the stands, wearing the blue jersey. And as Indian batters faltered and struggled to put up runs on the scoreboard, Ranveer was seen gesturing at the camera and asking the crowd to keep faith in the team.

Ranveer's gesture went viral on the internet with netizens lauding the actor's spirit and calling it relatable.

match toh almost gaaya but here are my both favs watching the match 🙃❤ #ShahRuhKhan #RanveerSingh https://t.co/fiSZ02CCTM pic.twitter.com/K6rizZ8zD6 — Sebastian Wilder (@PR4VSRKD) November 19, 2023

Interestingly, Ranveer essayed the role of World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev in the 2021 film '83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film chronicled Team India's historic win in the 1983 cricket World Cup. Deepika played the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi in the film.

Meanwhile, not just Deepika and Ranveer, but a number of other bigwigs were also present at the Narendra Modi stadium during the India vs Australia World Cup finals. Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan, and kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, marked their attendance at the stadium.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Shanaya Kapoor, Asha Bhosale, and others were also present at the match. Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty cheered for their respective husbands Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from the stands.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)