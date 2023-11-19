Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, Ranveer & Other Celebs Watch IND vs AUS CWC Final Live At Narendra Modi Stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 19, 2023
Celebs queued up at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the India vs Australia cricket World Cup finals. Shah Rukh Khan reached the stadium to watch the match live with his entire family
Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli from the stands
Athiya Shetty too joined Anushka in hyping her husband KL Rahul and entire Team India
Deepika Padukone watched the India vs Australia finals live along with papa Prakash Padukone and other family members
Ranveer Singh was seen next to her in his usual energetic self as Team India continued putting up runs on the scoreboard
SRK's son Aryan Khan looked quite invested in the game as it turned intense in the last 10 overs
Suhana Khan kept it casual in a black top and pants as she cheered for Team India
Shanaya Kapoor accompanied SRK's little one, Abram Khan, who looked cute wearing Team India's jersey
South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati too reached Narendra Modi stadium to witness the epic clash live
Vivek Oberoi too reached Ahmedabad and rooted for Team India's win
Thanks For Reading!