IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma Gives Standing Ovation, Flaunts Baby Bump As Virat Kohli Strikes 50 (PHOTOS)

Bollywod actress Anushka Sharma was a proud wife as Virat Kohli smashed a much-needed half century at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday during the final battle between India and Australia for the coveted World Cup. The actress was seen cheering for her husband as he completed 50 runs at a crucial point in the game.

As Kohli struck his 50th run, Anushka was seen giving him a standing ovation and clapping for him, with her mother next to her.

5th successive fifty this tournament and 9th 50+score in this World Cup for KING KOHLI 👑

Nice partnership between KL Rahul & Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty cheering from the stands

The actress, who is expecting her second child, was seen flaunting her baby bump as she lauded her husband for his heroics on the pitch.

Anushka has been standing by Kohli like a rock throughout the tournament and she has been supporting her husband from the stands during all the major matches. During the semi-finals too, she was seen screaming and cheering as Kohli smashed a swashbuckling century.

As the India vs Australia World Cup finals intensified, Kohli lost his wicket to Pat Cummins, leaving the entire stadium silent. Anushka too was seen getting upset as the batsman walked back to the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Kohli are reportedly expecting their second child, however, the couple is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

The actress has been avoiding the paparazzi for quite some time now, an her loose and oversized outfits have only added to the curiosity of fans.

Anushka and Kohli got married in 2017 in a dreamy wedding in Tuscany, and in January 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Vamika. The couple has not revealed the face of their daughter to the public yet, and they have also requested the media and paparazzi on several occasions to not click photos of their little one.

