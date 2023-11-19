 VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Ahmedabad With Gauri Khan To Watch IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final
Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan reached Ahmedabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

India is currently playing against Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Just a while back, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrived in Ahmedabad to witness the clash.

He was seen wearing a blue jacket, white T-shirt and blue denim jeans. At the stadium, he was seated next to Asha Bhosle and Jay Shah. The actor's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his film Pathaan was also heard playing in the stadium. Suhana Khan is also seen with Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Check it out:

article-image

Meanwhile, earlier today, Deepika Padukone, Anisha Padukone, Prakash Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen jetting off to Ahmedabad to watch the match live in Ahmedabad.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are also present at the stadium to support their husbands Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, respectively.

article-image

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover among others. Directed by Atlee, it became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film.

After Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh is all set for the release of his third film of 2023. He will star next in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which is slated to arrive in the cinemas in December 2023.

article-image

