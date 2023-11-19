Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Head To Ahmedabad To Watch IND vs AUS World Cup Final

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 19, 2023
India are playing Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Earlier today, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at they jetted off to Ahmedabad.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone was seen donning India jersey as she headed to Ahmedabad to cheer for India at World Cup final against Australia
Deepika Padukone was also accompanied by her father Prakash Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone.
Prakash Padukone was also seen waving at the paparazzi, while Deepika Padukone flaunted her smile as they headed to Ahmedabad.
Ranveer Singh was also seen at the airport in Mumbai to join his wife Deepika Padukone in Ahmedabad.
Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a Dream 11 jersey with a white and blue jacket representing India ahead of the final match.
Ranveer Singh took time out of his hectic shooting schedule to witness India vs. Australia in Ahmedabad.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 8.
