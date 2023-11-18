Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Arrive At Isha Ambani's Twins' 1st Birthday In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023
Isha Ambani hosted a country fair-themed birthday party for her twins, Krishna and Aadiya, as they turned one year old.
Photos Via Varinder Chawla
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani posed with their grandchildren Krishna and Aadiya at their first birthday party.
Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived in a pink shirt with his children Yash and Roohi Johar.
Katrina Kaif donned an orange midi dress at Krishna and Aadiya's birthday.
Karisma Kapoor, who was recently in Amritsar, wore an oversized white shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans.
Meezan Jaaferi arrived with his sister Alaviaa Jaaferi at Krishna and Aadiya's birthday.
Ananya Panday wore a floral dress as she arrived at Aadiya and Krishna's first birthday bash.
After Ananya Panday, her boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen arriving in a blue shirt.
American fashion designer Prabal Gurung also made an appearance.
Kriti Sanon's sister, actress Nupur Sanon arrived in a blue and green outfit.
Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, stunned in a long floral maxi dress.
Hardik Pandya, his wife Natasa Stankovic, and their son, Krunal Pandya, along with his son, were also seen.
Veer Pahariya and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu were spotted at the birthday bash.