 Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Holds Snake With Bare Hands, Hangs Another Around His Neck At Ambani's Lavish Birthday Party In Mumbai (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Holds Snake With Bare Hands, Hangs Another Around His Neck At Ambani's Lavish Birthday Party In Mumbai (WATCH)

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Holds Snake With Bare Hands, Hangs Another Around His Neck At Ambani's Lavish Birthday Party In Mumbai (WATCH)

A fan page posted the clip on Instagram praising King Khan standing unfazed with the snake.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the birthday bash of Isha Ambani's twin kids where the Bollywood star was seen holding a snake with his bare hands. The incident was recorded on camera and the footage showing the actor courageously holding the scary reptile surfaced online. A fan page posted the clip on Instagram praising King Khan standing unfazed with the snake. WATCH VIDEO

SRK seen with with 2 snakes at birthday bash

The video opened by showing SRK allegedly being hesitant to hold the snake followed by the Ambanis guiding him to carefully carry it in his hands. Anant Ambani handed over the reptile to the Bollywood actor and Radhika Merchant was seen assiting him to hold it properly. That wasn't all. Someone standing behind SRK gradually hung another snake to the actor's neck similar, making him carry two snakes at a time while posing to the camera.

Bollywood celebs attend celebration in Mumbai

Several Bollywood personalities attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins Krishna and Aadiya's first birthday bash. Along with SRK, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur were among the many actors who were present at the celebration in Mumbai. It was on November 19 last year that the duo became parents after being blessed with two kids (twins) named Aadiya and Krishna.

Read Also
Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Arrive At Isha Ambani's Twins' 1st Birthday In Mumbai
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Stunning Scene From Drone Rehearsal At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Stunning Scene From Drone Rehearsal At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium...

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Holds Snake With Bare Hands, Hangs Another Around His Neck At Ambani's...

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Holds Snake With Bare Hands, Hangs Another Around His Neck At Ambani's...

WATCH: Video Showing Model Wearing Stunning Lettuce Dress Goes Viral; Netizens React With Memes

WATCH: Video Showing Model Wearing Stunning Lettuce Dress Goes Viral; Netizens React With Memes

IND vs AUS: Cricket Fans Share Hilarious Memes To Express Their Excitement For World Cup 2023 Finals

IND vs AUS: Cricket Fans Share Hilarious Memes To Express Their Excitement For World Cup 2023 Finals

UP News: Leopard Injures 8-Year-Old Boy In Agra; Purported Video Of Attack Surfaces

UP News: Leopard Injures 8-Year-Old Boy In Agra; Purported Video Of Attack Surfaces