Video: Anushka Sharma Leaves For Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final

Indian batting star Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was spotted leaving for the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup final on November 19th (Sunday). In a video which went viral on Twitter, Anushka was spotted sitting in a car, preparing to leave for the iconic venue.

The Bollywood actress has been a constant presence for the matches to cheer for her husband Kohli. The 35-year-old had a bright smile when Kohli took a wicket against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and jumped in joy when the right-hander reached his 50th ODI ton in the semi-final against New Zealand.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Anushka Sharma, actress and wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli leaves for Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India Vs Australia. pic.twitter.com/jYZxkDyVYi — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Kohli has been in supreme form in the 2023 World Cup, hitting top gear from the outset. The 35-year-old has smacked 711 runs in 10 matches of the tournament alongside three centuries.

Kohli reached the milestone of 49 ODI centuries in the game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, equaling Sachin Tendulkar's tally. The big semi-final against the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw the former Indian captain get to 50 ODI hundreds and became the first player to muster 700 runs in a single World Cup edition.