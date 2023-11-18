ICC World Cup 2023 Prize Money: This Is How Much Winning Team, Runner's-Up And Other Sides Will Take Home

The ICC World Cup 2023 final is going to be the biggest cricket match in the world when India and Australia lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With over one lakh fans inside the stadium and millions watching online, the high-profile clash is sure to be a thriller at Motera on November 19.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and host board BCCI has spent millions on the summit clash which will also involve an air show by the Indian Air Force apart from special performances from singers like Jonita Gandhi, Pritram and Akasa Singh.

The winning team, runners-up and 8 other nations participating in the tournament will also be paid handsomely by the ICC.

World Cup prize money

The tournament has a $10 million (₹83.29 crore) pot. The winner of the tournament will take home $4 million (₹33.3 crore), with the runners-up winning $2 million (₹16.6 crore).

Teams also collected $40,000 (₹33 lakh) for every league win. That means Team India has already pocketed over ₹2.97 crore thanks to their 9 wins in succession in the league stage.

League stage teams prize money

The six teams that failed to reach the semifinals - England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands - will each get $100,000 (₹83 lakh).

Notably, the prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men's and women's events.

India vs Australia Preview

The two most successful teams of the World Cup, battling for the prestigious trophy, should be a high-octane, superlative and heart-throbbing occasion for millions of cricket lovers from all over the world. A truly significant encounter to recognise the World Champion.

India will be the favourites, having won all their 10 matches through some scintillating performances. It is quite remarkable to have all the eleven players in peak form and India seems to have managed to do so exceptionally well. Every team that they played against were given a taste of their skilful ability and the Indian side looked head and shoulders above the rest.

Australia also seems to have imbibed the same approach finally, especially with Travis Head and David Warner, two magnificent strikers of the cricket ball. The outcome and success of both teams will depend on which one of them will do so fruitfully.

