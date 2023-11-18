IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup Head-To-Head Record: Australia Hold The Edge, But India Undefeated In Ahmedabad

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the ICC World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The cricketing fraternity is waiting anxiously for the summit clash, which promises to be the biggest match of this year as two giants of the game will clash against each other at the world's biggest stadium.

The battle for the most prestigious trophy in world cricket will be between a team which has lifted the cup five times against a side which has won it twice in the past and is undefeated from 10 ODIs in this edition.

The last time these two teams met in a ODI World Cup final 20 years ago, Ricky Ponting's Australia crushed Sourav Ganguly's India in a one-sided encounter at the Wanderer's stadium in Johannesburg in 2003.

The current Indian squad, all of whom would have watched that game on their television sets at home, would therefore, want to exact revenge from the Aussies when they take the field on November 19.

The numbers game

Australia hold the edge over India in ODI World Cup head-to-head clashes so let's take a look at some of the key numbers before the high-profile encounter in Gujarat.

Head-to-head

13: Matches played

08: Australia have won

05: Victories for India

Across all ODIs

150: Played matches

83: Australia triumphant

57: India victorious

Advantage India in Final

Team India however, will take confidence from the fact that are not only the only team which is undefeated in this edition but have also never lost an ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Playing in front of the home crowd and in familiar conditions at Motera will also give India the edge over the visiting Australian side, which is likely to get very little support from the fans inside the venue.

India had also crushed Australia earlier in this World Cup when they met in their first league match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last month.

The Men in Blue also have the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in their lineup in Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

Most Runs In Cricket World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli (India) - 711

Quinton de Kock (SA) - 594

Rachin Ravindra (NZ) - 578

Daryl Mitchell (NZ) - 552

Rohit Sharma (India) - 550

Most Wickets In Cricket World Cup 2023

Mohammad Shami, India - 23

Adam Zampa (Australia) - 22

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) 21

Gerald Coatzee (SA) - 20

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) – 18

