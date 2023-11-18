IND vs AUS, World Cup Final Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Ahmedabad And Is There A Reserve Day?

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in less than 24 hours at the ICC World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad. Fans of the sports all over the world are just one sleep away from witnessing the biggest cricket match in history at the largest stadium cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Men in Blue are heading into the summit clash as the favourites, thanks to their unbeaten run in this World Cup.

India vs Australia final preview

India will be facing a team which they defeated earlier in the league stage but playing against the five-time champions in the final will be a completely different challenge.

Both teams have lifted cricket's most prestigious cup on multiple occasions in the past but Aussies hold the edge here with 5, as compared to 2 for India.

India and Australia both also won their league matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is a lucky venue for home team as they have never lost an ODI here.

Ahmedabad weather forecast

The good news for cricket fans is that there is absolutely no forecast of rain in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The temparature will stay around 32 degrees Celsius during the day time before dropping down to around 25-27 degrees after sunset. The humidity levels will remain close to 50% throughout the day and night.

Reserve day for final?

Yes, the final will have a reserve day in case the weather gods decide to make their presence felt and shower rains on the match.

ICC has kept a reserve day on November 20 if the match remains incomplete on Sunday. The timings will remain the same and the match will start at 2pm IST. ICC however, has said that they will try to finish the game on the scheduled day, even if overs need to be reduced.

However, if a minimum of 20 overs per side cannot be bowled on the scheduled day, the match will continue on the reserve day. If no play is possible despite the extension time, the entire game will be played on the reserve day as a full 50-over match.

The ICC has noted that the umpires can assign extra time of 120 minutes on both Sunday and Monday (reserve day) to finish the match.

