CWC 2023 Final: Not Dua Lipa But Jonita Gandhi, Aditya Gadhvi And Others To Perform

The final match for the 2023 Cricket World Cup between India and Australia will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Amid reports of international singing sensation Dua Lipa performing at the 2023 Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia, it is now confirmed that the artists who will exhibit their craft at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad are Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi. Besides that, Aditya Gadhvi who rose to fame with the track Khalasi will also be performing.

This is a developing story.

