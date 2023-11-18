CWC 2023 Final: Not Dua Lipa But Jonita Gandhi, Aditya Gadhvi And Others To Perform |

Amid reports of international singing sensation Dua Lipa performing at the 2023 Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia, it is now confirmed that the artists who will exhibit their craft at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad are Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi. Besides that, Aditya Gadhvi who rose to fame with the track Khalasi will also be performing.

It doesn't get any bigger than this 👌👌



The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime 🏟️👏#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nSoIxDwXek — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2023

This is a developing story.

