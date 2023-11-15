IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Jumps Up In Joy As Virat Kohli Scores World Record 50th ODI Hundred; WATCH

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma couldn't keep her calm as her husband completed a significant landmark of 50 centuries in ODI cricket. The Bollywood actress had a massive smile on her face blew flying kisses to the right-handed batter as he sank to his knees after letting out a roar at the iconic venue on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 42nd over of the innings as he helped one to the deep-square leg region and ran hard to complete a double. Thr right-handed batter hammered his 49th hundred in the 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Below is the reaction of Anushka Sharma on Kohli hammering 50 ODI hundreds:

