IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma And Pat Cummins Pose With Trophy Ahead Of Grand Finale; Check Photos

Team India skipper and Australian captain Pat Cummins get ready for their photo shoot.
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pose with the coveted World Cup trophy in the Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat.
Both Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins are chasing history for their respective countries. Team India enter firm favourites, given the home conditions and their unbeaten run.
Rohit Sharma has been in blistering form in the tournament, amassing 550 runs in 10 matches and has given perfect starts to his team. He will hope to become the first Indian captain to win the World Cup without losing a game.
On the other hand, Pat Cummins has been slightly inconsistent with his bowling, but has grown as a leader. Cummins will hope to join the likes of Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, and Michael Clarke as Australia's World Cup-winning captains.
This is also the 2nd time that India and Australia are meeting in the 50-over World Cup final. Australia had beaten India convincingly in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg.
Team India got the better of Australia earlier in the tournament, defeating the tourists by 6 wickets in Chennai. They are yet to lose a match in the 2023 World Cup.
Australia bounced back remarkably well after losing their first 2 fixtures. The five-time champions have won 8 matches on the bounce since then and beat South Africa to advance to the final.
