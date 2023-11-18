From Rohit Sharma To Adam Zampa: Contenders For The Player Of The Tournament Award In CWC 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the frontrunners for the award. The right-hander has amassed 550 runs in 10 matches, but it is his quick starts at the top that have helped Team India set up massive totals.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli has broken numerous records in the 2023 World Cup, including becoming the first batter to cross 700 runs in a single World Cup edition. He currently averages 101.57 from 10 matches with 711 runs and will end up as the highest run-getter of the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
Adam Zampa has arguably been the key bowler for Australia and has bounced back remarkably after two tough games. He currently has 22 scalps in 10 matches at 21.40. Going on a wicket-taking spree in Ahmedabad in the final could make him the Player of the Tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mohammed Shami has been the most threatening bowler for Team India. Coming in as Hardik Pandya's injury replacement, Shami has scalped 23 wickets in only 6 matches averaging a stunning 9.13.
(Credits: Twitter)
Glenn Maxwell has played only two notable knocks in the 2023 World Cup, but the memories of the same will be etched forever. He struck a 40-ball 100 against the Netherlands, followed by stunning Afghanistan with his 201*. Another important knock in the final could make Maxwell a firm contender.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa's Gerald Coetzee remains unlikely to get the award. However, the right-arm pacer is a remote contender, given his promising performances, taking 20 wickets in 8 matches at 19.80.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa's Quinton de Kock has signed off from ODI cricket in the best possible way. While the Proteas were unfortunate not to win the trophy, the keeper-batter finished with 594 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is an undisputable find of the 2023 World Cup. The left-hander took the tournament by storm with a tally of 578 runs in 10 matches at 64.22.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand's talisman Daryl Mitchell is the best No.4 batter in the tournament. The right-hander smashed two hundreds against India in the 2023 World Cup, aggregating 552 runs in 10 matches at 69.
(Credits: Twitter)
Travis Head missed the first half of the tournament and marked his return with a breezy hundred against New Zealand. His contribution of 2 wickets and a 48-ball 62 against South Africa in the semi-final was quite critical. Another aggressive innings in the final could put India on the backfoot.
(Credits: Twitter)
