From Air Show To Honouring All World Cup-Winning Captains: List Of Functions At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023

Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Team will perform air show before the match from 1:35 to 1:50. Their preparations were underway 48 hours before the game.

(Credits: Twitter)

All the World Cup-winning captains will be honored on the day of the final. Australia's Ricky Ponting is arguably the most successful captain with twin titles in 2003 and 2007.

(Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni is the last World Cup-winning captain for India. The keeper-batter led India to victory over Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(Credits: Twitter)

Artists like Pritam, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi will perform during the innings break.

(Credits: Twitter)

Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi will also be present at the iconic venue to perform during the 1st innings drinks break.

(Credits: Twitter)

The laser and light show will take place during the 2nd innings drinks break in Ahmedabad. The light and laser show has been a consistent feature in the tournament, especially during India matches.

(Credits: Twitter)

Team India are so far unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup and sealed their place in the final after beating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final. India also got the better of Australia earlier in the tournament.

(Credits: Twitter)

Australia sparked a remarkable resurgence in the tournament. The five-time champions lost the first two matches, but won 8 on the bounce and beat South Africa to reach the final.

(Credits: Twitter)

Both India and Australia have played 1 game each in Ahmedabad in the group stage. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets, while Australia defeated England by 33 runs.

(Credits: Twitter)

