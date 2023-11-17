IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Team India's Record Against Australia In ICC Knockout Games

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023
The 1998 Knockout trophy saw Sachin Tendulkar play a classy innings of 141 in the quarter-final against Australia. India made 307 and bowled Australia out for 263.
All-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced himself to the world by hammering 84 out off 80 deliveries in the 2000 Knockout trophy quarter-finals. India won by 20 runs after making 265.
India and Australia also met in the 2023 World Cup final in Johannesburg. However, Australia demolished the opposition, smashing 359 in 50 overs. In reply, India managed only 234.
Yuvraj Singh again became a thorn in Australia's way during the 2007 T20 World Cup final. The southpaw smashed 70 off 30 balls. The Men in Blue won by 15 runs.
Yuvraj Singh was yet again decisive in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final against Australia. Yuvraj finished with an unbeaten 57 as India chased down a stiff 261 with 5 wickets to spare.
Australia emerged triumphant in the 2015 World Cup semi-final against India in Sydney. Steve Smith's 105 gave Australia 328 to defend and the hosts won by 95 runs.
Team India are so far unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup and beat Australia earlier in the tournament in Chennai. The Men in Blue entered the final after defeating New Zealand by 70 runs.
Australia, on the other hand, made a remarkable resurgence after losing the first 2 matches. The Men in Yellow entered the World Cup final for the 8th time, defeating South Africa in a close match.
