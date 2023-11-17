AUS vs SA, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: South African Players Get Emotional After Another Knockout Defeat; Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023

Aiden Markram consoles young paceman Gerald Coetzee. Coetzee gave his all in the 2023 World Cup semi-final, taking figures of 9-0-47-2.

(Credits: Twitter)

Quinton de Kock rues the catch missed off Pat Cummins' bat off Aiden Markram's bowling. De Kock had notably dropped another catch off Steve Smith.

(Credits: Twitter)

Quinton de Kock gets emotional after playing his last ODI match. The keeper-batter has had a stellar tournament, hammering 594 runs and affecting 20 dismissals.

(Credits: Twitter)

Temba Bavuma looks on after the three-wicket defeat to Australia. Bavuma had a forgettable game due to his questionable captaincy tactics and his four-ball duck.

(Credits: Twitter)

Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada embrace as South Africa lose a close contest at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

(Credits: Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen rue what could've been. Rabada took 1 wicket, while Jansen went wicketless in his 4.2 overs, conceding 35 runs.

(Credits: Twitter)

David Miller slammed a hundred after coming in at 27-4 to lift South Africa to a competitive total of 212. Miller also became the first Proteas batter to muster a hundred in the ODI World Cup knockouts.

(Credits: Twitter)

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are all smiles after a nervy victory over South Africa in Kolkata. The duo also made a significant difference with the ball, claiming 3 wickets each.

(Credits: Twitter)

Travis Head was crowned the Player of the Match for his 2 critical wickets and an innings of 62 off 48 deliveries. Head's first over yielded the wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen.

(Credits: Twitter)

