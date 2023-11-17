AUS vs SA, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: South African Players Get Emotional After Another Knockout Defeat; Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023
Aiden Markram consoles young paceman Gerald Coetzee. Coetzee gave his all in the 2023 World Cup semi-final, taking figures of 9-0-47-2.
Quinton de Kock rues the catch missed off Pat Cummins' bat off Aiden Markram's bowling. De Kock had notably dropped another catch off Steve Smith.
Quinton de Kock gets emotional after playing his last ODI match. The keeper-batter has had a stellar tournament, hammering 594 runs and affecting 20 dismissals.
Temba Bavuma looks on after the three-wicket defeat to Australia. Bavuma had a forgettable game due to his questionable captaincy tactics and his four-ball duck.
Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada embrace as South Africa lose a close contest at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen rue what could've been. Rabada took 1 wicket, while Jansen went wicketless in his 4.2 overs, conceding 35 runs.
David Miller slammed a hundred after coming in at 27-4 to lift South Africa to a competitive total of 212. Miller also became the first Proteas batter to muster a hundred in the ODI World Cup knockouts.
Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are all smiles after a nervy victory over South Africa in Kolkata. The duo also made a significant difference with the ball, claiming 3 wickets each.
Travis Head was crowned the Player of the Match for his 2 critical wickets and an innings of 62 off 48 deliveries. Head's first over yielded the wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen.
