IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Post-Match Scenes As Team India Reach The Final After Outplaying New Zealand; Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
Virat Kohli hugs coach Vikram Rathour as he scoring a record 50th ODI ton. The dressing room celebrations were extravagant as India reached the 2023 World Cup final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Yuzvendra Chahal came into Team India's dressing room to congratulate Virat Kohli. Chahal was part of their squad in the 2019 World Cup, but missed out on this one.
(Credits: Twitter)
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin kisses Mohammed Shami's hand as the pacer starred with 7 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli laud each other for their contributions in the semi-final against New Zealand.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mohammed Shami signs a bat after taking the best figures by an Indian in the World Cup (9.5-0-57-7). Shami also became the fastest bowler to 50 World Cup wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Fans greet Team India as they travel by bus to the team hotel.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after the match. Williamson, the New Zealand captain, made 69 and stitched a 181-run stand with Daryl Mitchell. But the Kiwis lost by 70 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli starred with the bat. However, Shami earned the Player of the Match award.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!