IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Top Performers As Team India Outclass New Zealand To Break Knockout Hoodoo

November 16, 2023
Rohit Sharma won an important toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against New Zealand on Wednesday. He set the tone with his 29-ball 47, laced with 4 fours and as many sixes.
Shubman Gill took charge after Rohit Sharma perished to Tim Southee. Gill passed his half-century off only 41 deliveries, scoring his third fifty in 4 innings.
Shubman Gill suffered cramps when he was on 78, forcing him to walk off the field. He returned to bat in the 50th over of the innings, but managed only a run.
Virat Kohli reaching 50 ODI tons was arguably the ultimate moment of the game. Kohli let out a roar before sinking onto the ground, soaking in all the emotions.
Virat Kohli reached his 49th ODI ton against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, levelling with Sachin Tendulkar. He went past Tendulkar on Wednesday with a record 50th ODI century.
Shreyas Iyer celebrates after his 2nd century on the bounce. The right-handed batter smashed 128 off 94 deliveries against the Netherlands and reached the three-figure mark off only 67 balls against the Kiwis, propelling India to 397.
Right-arm paceman Mohammed Shami was the undisputed star with the ball. Shami struck with his first ball of the innings, dismissing Devon Conway and kept giving critical breakthroughs. He finished with a staggering 7 wickets in 9.5 overs as the hosts won by 70 runs.
Team India made it to their 4th World Cup final in history. The Men in Blue will either face Australia or South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma clicks a picture with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials after the win.
