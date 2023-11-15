IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: David Beckham To Viv Richards, Legends Grace Wankhede For 1st Semi-Final

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2023

Global football icon David Beckham is attending the IND vs NZ semi-final as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Beckham was seen having a long chat with Virat Kohli before the big clash

Beckham and ICC World Cup ambassador Sachin Tendulkar walked out on the field with the trophy before the match

Beckham is on a three-day visit to India which started with him attending the clash at Wankhede

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is also at the Wankhede to cheer for Team India and promote his upcoming film Animal

Bollywood hunk John Abraham has also come to the Wankhede Stadium to cheer for Team India

Newly-married couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen twinning in white in the stands

Cricketing royal Viv Richards gets clicked with legendary actor Venkatesh Daggubati at the Wankhede

The King of swagger Richards met with God of Cricket Tendulkar before the match